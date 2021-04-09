Spurs want to hijack Arsenal move for teenage midfield star

Tottenham is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Feyenoord midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest talents in the Dutch league in recent seasons and was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last year.

The Gunners didn’t sign him and he suffered an injury late last year that kept him out of action for around two months.

He has returned to become one of the most outstanding young talents in the Eredivisie in the last two months.

Arsenal’s failure to sign him before this campaign is set to cost them as Tottenham have now become interested in his signature, according to Mail Sport.

The report says the Lilywhites have identified him as a player who can improve their team in the next campaign.

There is still uncertainty about who would be their manager next season as Jose Mourinho’s side continues to underperform.

However, Arsenal’s rivals believe that whoever is managing their team would like to work with him.

Mikel Arteta has shown a lot of trust in younger players and Kokcu can become a replacement for Martin Odegaard, if the Gunners cannot keep the Norwegian beyond this season.