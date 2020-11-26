St. Etienne request return of Saliba on loan with the player keen

Arsenal fans are yet to see William Saliba in a competitive match, despite the young Frenchman being touted as the answer to the Gunners defensve problems alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

We all know that he has had upheavals in his life this year (haven’t we all!), but it can’t have helped that he has left his childhood home and come to a new club and country, and then finds out that his new boss doesn’t even trust him enough to give him a squad number.

It is no secret that St. Etienne tried to broker another loan deal with Arsenal in the summer, and it seems that they have now asked Arteta to let Saliba return to France for thesecond half of the season, with the winter transfer window just 5 weeks ago.

According to foot-sur7 in France, the loan request has been made, and Saliba himself is also very keen on the idea. They reported: “The general manager of the Loire club requested the loan of the young center-back from Arsenal. Pending the Gunners’ response, the encrypted channel announces news that should delight AS Saint-Étienne. According to the media, the 19-year-old is willing to make a financial sacrifice, in order to give himself the means to return to the Greens. His goal is to find playing time in Ligue 1. The source evokes a possible drop in his salary up to 100,000 euros per month to make life easier at ASSE. The finances of Stéphanois are hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, they do not have the means to recruit top players or guarantee a colossal salary to a new player.”

You can understand the desperation of St Etienne, considering they are on a run of 8 straight defeats, and are currently just two above the relegation zone. But can you see Mikel Arteta agreeing to let him go on loan again considering our dearth of fit central defenders?