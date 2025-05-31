Stan Collymore wants Arsenal to sign in-form Premier League attacker

Stan Collymore has encouraged Arsenal to pursue the signing of Bryan Mbeumo amid reports linking the Brentford attacker with a move to Manchester United. The Cameroonian international enjoyed a strong season and is expected to be on the move during the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their squad after a disappointing campaign, which saw them struggle near the bottom end of the Premier League. As part of their effort to improve, the club is being linked with several signings, with Mbeumo among the names under consideration.

Collymore Recommends Arsenal Move

Despite United’s interest, Collymore believes Mbeumo would be better suited to a club in a stronger position. He specifically pointed to Arsenal as an ideal destination for the Brentford star, who has proven himself as a reliable contributor in the Premier League. Speaking via Caught Offside, Collymore said:

“He’s been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League.

Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack.”

Mbeumo played a crucial role in Brentford’s campaign, contributing goals and assists that helped them secure several key victories. His consistent performances were vital in ensuring the club remained competitive throughout the season.

Arsenal Could Strengthen Their Attack

Arsenal are widely expected to strengthen their attacking options this summer, particularly as they look to close the gap with their Premier League rivals. Mbeumo, with his pace, creativity and end product, could offer the Gunners a fresh dimension in the final third.

Although Manchester United may be keen, Collymore’s comments reflect a growing view that Mbeumo should aim for a club where he can thrive both competitively and developmentally. Arsenal, given their current trajectory and attacking style, may represent exactly that kind of environment.

Should the Gunners decide to act on Collymore’s advice, they would be investing in a player who has already proven he can deliver in England’s top flight and who appears ready for the next step in his career.

