Stan Kroenke makes more than £300 million during coronavirus pandemic

Despite the Gunners asking their players and staff to take pay cuts, it seems that the club’s owner Stan Kroenke is doing more than fine, even in this pandemic.
Kroenke’s Arsenal asked their players to take a 12.5% pay cut to save the club from financial trouble for the next year, but it seems that he is still raking in the cash on a personal level.
This is because Kroenke has seen his wealth increased by more than £300 million since the start of the year despite the coronavirus seeing several businesses and individuals struggling around the world.
A new study commissioned by Inequality.org into the wealth of Kroenke and other wealthy individuals showed that he is now worth around £8.1 Billion after making more than £300 million this year, and his wife’s wealth also grew by almost £100 million.
Kroenke has come under fire for not splashing the cash since he became the majority owner of Arsenal.
The Gunners have occasionally signed top players, but that has been sandwiched by selling their top players and hardly replacing them.
They have already told their staff not to expect any big-money signing in the summer, yet they hope to compete with the likes of Chelsea’s whose owner isn’t shy about spending.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Buy us players, Stanley!
I have the impression that the increase was made before the virus came along. I’m in no way excusing him as I think he’d be losing money hand over fist by now.
A repugnant individual
Click on the link within the article SueP, it really makes an interesting read and that includes for all those other billionaires. Though I am not sure who the actual authors are or who funds them or their political affiliations so you may be right.
Anyone expecting a leopard to change it’s spots is lacking in thought processes. A man who has been mean for his 13 years in charge so far is NEVER going to spend now. Is he!!!! Anyone who truly expects Kroenke to behave like a proper human is lacking in IQ. Remember he is only human anatomically, as he lacks a soul and lacks humanity.