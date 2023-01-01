Stan Kroenke named as the richest person in sport in 2022

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has been named the richest person in sport in 2022 by Forbes as cited by Star Sports.

The American owns the Gunners and several other sports franchises in the United States and has maintained ownership for a long time.

Arsenal fans have pushed him to sell the club on several occasions, but he refused and has reinvested in it instead, which has seen them sit top of the Premier League table.

The report claims he ends 2022 with a colossal net worth of £8.8 billion, which makes him the richest person in sport last year.

Kroenke has always been one of the wealthiest Americans around. That is one reason fans pushed him to invest or sell the club.

He has now chosen the former and we could see the results on the pitch, which will keep getting better if more money is put into the organisation.

Mikel Arteta’s men are having an amazing season and we expect them to keep winning matches and possibly end this season with a trophy.

It would be an amazing way to end a great season, even though we started only dreaming about a top-four finish.

It will be interesting to see how much the club pumps into the transfer market in the next window.

