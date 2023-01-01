Stan Kroenke named as the richest person in sport in 2022

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has been named the richest person in sport in 2022 by Forbes as cited by Star Sports.
The American owns the Gunners and several other sports franchises in the United States and has maintained ownership for a long time.
Arsenal fans have pushed him to sell the club on several occasions, but he refused and has reinvested in it instead, which has seen them sit top of the Premier League table.
The report claims he ends 2022 with a colossal net worth of £8.8 billion, which makes him the richest person in sport last year.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kroenke has always been one of the wealthiest Americans around. That is one reason fans pushed him to invest or sell the club.
He has now chosen the former and we could see the results on the pitch, which will keep getting better if more money is put into the organisation.
Mikel Arteta’s men are having an amazing season and we expect them to keep winning matches and possibly end this season with a trophy.
It would be an amazing way to end a great season, even though we started only dreaming about a top-four finish.
It will be interesting to see how much the club pumps into the transfer market in the next window.
Mikel Arteta talks about our fantastic captain – Martin Odegaard
JA opinion secion of this piece is fine and I guess not many, if any at all, would take great issue. THOUGH I PERSONALLY STILL THINK THAT AS MULTI BILLIONAIRES, OUR KSE OWNERS SHOULD BE SPENDING FAR MORE.
But Forbes richest man in sportlist is OBVIOUSLY NOT TRUE. It may well be true in USA for all I know to the contrary, but what about the owners of Man City, Newcastle or PSG. You may answer “but they are state owned clubs.” But some person in those states is the actual owner of such wealth, plainly. SHEIKH MANSOOR AT CITY BEING JUST ONE .
There ia one caveat to Forbes being “wrong” though. It is widely acknowledged that in USA, MANY do not consider the world outside their own borders as being part of THEIR world.
Gooners do of course and also millions of of other fine USA citizens. But countless millions of the disordered Trump brigade sincerely believe that USA is THEIR OWN entire world and no country outside its own border is worth anything at all. So would not COUNT in a richest person in sport list! Sigh!
(It could be argued by SOME that such creatures are not TRULY in “sport” at all, sport being a wholesome concept, whereas obscenely rich persons are merely club owners and not true “sports or sporting people” at all . However, that would also include Kroenke!)
I never like to let OBVIOUS false statements be put forward as truths, when they plainly are not or, to go unchallenged, hence this post.
At this exciting and hopeful time for all Gooners, I wish all Gooners everywhere a very happy, healthy and SUCCESSFUL NEW YEAR!