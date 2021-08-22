Stan Kroenke sends message to fans amidst difficult summer transfer window

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has taken the opportunity to speak to the fans via today’s match programme, and has opened up on the business that the club has achieved this summer.

The Gunners will take on Champions League winners Chelsea this afternoon at the Emirates, with a full-capacity stadium expected for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

With a lot being talked of at present, including our painful loss to Brentford last week, as well as people questioning our transfer activity so far this summer, it was likely an important time for the owner to speak out about what is going on behind the scenes, especially as he vowed to keep the fans informed of the goings on previously.

Kroenke wrote in the Arsenal-Chelsea pre-match programme(via the Express): “We know there is much work to get back to where we need to be but are confident about what can be achieved by this great club and our people.

“We are building a squad, rich in young talent, much of it developed through our wonderful academy.

“It is clear looking across Europe that we are dealing with a difficult transfer market due to the impacts of the pandemic but at the time of writing we are delighted to have signed Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga and Ben White.

“We have also renewed the deals of Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe, both on a long-term basis.

“These are all young players that we are convinced can develop further and have a bright future with us.

“They are supported by a strong core of more experienced players including Granit Xhaka, who has signed a new contract.

“This is an important step in terms of maintaining stability and balance in the squad.

“In the meantime, the transfer negotiating team has been working hard behind the scenes to improve the squad further.”

We have of course completed deals for both Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramdsale since this statement was written, highlighting his statement that the team are working hard to improve the squad further as true, and we can only hope that there will be further work done to improve our side with just over a week remaining of the current window.