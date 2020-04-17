Stan Kroenke will step up to the plate and put his hand in his pocket for Arsenal

Arsenal owner, Stan Kroenke, will inject some cash into the club to help them cope with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football across the globe has been affected by the pandemic and the Gunners are one of the Premier League teams looking to reduce their wage bill and save some costs.

However, players’ wages aren’t the only expenses that the club has and it has decided that it will not furlough any of their non-playing staff and will pay them in full for the month of April.

The realities are that the club isn’t making money at the moment and if they finish the current season behind closed doors, that means they will also lose matchday revenues for the rest of the campaign.

Considering these uncertainties, Kroenke has decided to inject some money into the team according to multiple media outlets including the Sun.

The report claims that the cash injection is worth millions of pounds and will help the club deal with any financial difficulty that it faces.

The club has, however, continued in their efforts to convince the players to take a 12.5% pay cut which would save them more than £20 million in wages.

Their summer transfer business, according to the same report, will also depend on the amount of money they can cut and players that they can manage to get off their books.