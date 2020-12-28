Stan Kroenke’s January orders will not spell pleasant reading fellow Gunners

Stan Kroenke has supposedly told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta that he will have to sell before he can buy in the coming window.

The Gunners are wallowing in 15th place in the Premier League table at present, and are in need of much improving, but the owners are supposedly unwilling to sanction further spending until money can be brought in.

Our club was expected to offload a number of players from their squad during the summer, but failed to do so, but the club still sanctioned considerable spending.

The likes of Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Mo Elneny, Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang were all linked with exits during the previous window, but all stayed with the club, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will look to move some of these in next month.

If Arteta is to bring in a new creative midfielder as has been widely speculated, then he will have to raise funds somehow, with the Express stating that Stan Kroenke will not sanction any purchases until he can offload some of the current crop.