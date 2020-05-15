Stan Kroenke’s latest financial request has to be a worry for Arsenal

It isn’t news that Arsenal is trying to keep their expenses low ahead of the summer transfer window amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners have had to ask their players to take a pay cut, but that might not be enough and they could still struggle to get funds for players in the summer after the latest financial request by the club’s owner.

A recent report from The Athletic as cited by the Daily Star claims that Arsenal’s owner, who also owns the Los Angeles Rams has requested funds totalling up to 500 million dollars for the building of their new NFL stadium.

The report also claims that Stan Kroenke has asked for double the normal payback time to pay back the loan.

The authorities have set next week to hear the request and Star Sports reckons this bothers some at Arsenal.

The Gunners know that spending would be limited in the summer, however, this request shows to them that they might get even more limited help from their owners than they expected.

Kroenke is expected to bankroll some of the club’s summer transfers from his pocket but this latest report would show that Kroenke is very unlikely to want to use his money to finance any of his ventures.