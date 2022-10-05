Star man agrees to a new £200,000-a-week Arsenal deal

Arsenal has agreed on a new deal in principle with Bukayo Saka worth £200,000-a-week, according to Football Insider.

Saka has grown from the club’s academy kid to become one of its key players in recent seasons.

He is the heartbeat of their current rebuild, yet he is one of the lowest earners at the Emirates.

The attacker’s current deal at the club runs until 2024. This means Arsenal would risk losing him from the next summer transfer window if he doesn’t extend his contract.

But the England international is enjoying life in London and will unlikely leave.

Arsenal has been keen to tie him down to a new deal, and the report says they have achieved that now, pending an official announcement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our key players and we simply cannot lose him soon.

He is also enjoying his time at the club as one of its regular starters, so it is not a surprise he has agreed to stay.

We need to get the deal sorted and announced soon, and it is good to see that he is now one of our highest earners.

That should make him happier, and perhaps he would do more for the team now.

