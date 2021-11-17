Star man hands Arsenal a major fitness boost ahead of Liverpool match

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Liverpool this weekend as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to full training.

He had given the Gunners a scare as he returned early from international duty, having been stretchered off in his previous match for his country.

However, The Daily Mail reports that he was at Arsenal’s training on Wednesday and Mikel Arteta can now count on him for the game against the Reds.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal players are currently on a good run of form and Auba has been leading brilliantly from the front in recent matches.

The attacker has looked reborn and will give the Liverpool defence a torrid time if he continues his fine form.

Arteta has used him in most matches as the sole striker. However, the Spaniard could field him and Alexandre Lacazette from the start against the Reds.

Liverpool has won none of their last two league matches and West Ham inflicted a first loss of the season on them before the international break.

They will be desperate to beat Arsenal now but the Gunners are no longer the walkovers they once were when coming up against the big teams.