Star ‘not guaranteed to start’ set to be tested with Arsenal contract

Arsenal are set to test Emiliano Martinez‘s will to quit the club this summer, by offering him a new and improved contract.

The Argentine shot-stopper was one of the shock performers during the resumption of football, coming in to fill in for the injured Bernd Leno.

Some fans now have reservations over just who our best number one is, but the vast majority are in agreement that we would like both goalkeepers to stay and compete for the first-team slot.

Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to want the same, and his decision to start Martinez over Leno could well help as he looks to tie Emi to a new contract.

Dharmesh Sheth has told Sky Sports that the club are set to test the player’s resolve to quit the club by offering him a new contract.

Sheth said: “Arsenal though, at this moment in time, under no pressure to sell. Martinez’s contract runs until 2022.

“It is thought, though, that Arsenal are very keen to tie Martinez down to a new contract.

“However, such is the competition that [Mikel] Arteta is trying to foster at the Emirates, no player can be guaranteed a start at that football club anymore.

“At 27 years of age, Martinez wants to be a No 1. So if and when Arsenal do offer that new contract, Martinez will have a big decision to make.”

Martinez has previously claimed that he wants to stay at Arsenal but he has to have guarantees over his first-team action, and the manager clearly has reason to trust both of his options in the first-team. Whether he will be open to rotating the pair in the Premier League and other competitions may well be needed to keep both happy.

Could Martinez overthrow Leno as the club’s number one given a share shot?

Patrick