Martin Odegaard delivered a masterclass as Arsenal triumphed over Nottingham Forest with a commanding 3-0 victory. The Norwegian midfielder, returning to peak form after an extended injury layoff, was pivotal in a match where the Gunners showcased their dominance. Arsenal had missed Odegaard’s creative spark for much of the last two months after an injury during the September international break kept him sidelined. His return just before the November break, coupled with a decision to forgo international duties to focus on recovery, has proven invaluable.

Against Forest, Odegaard demonstrated why he is regarded as the engine of Arsenal’s midfield. His ability to control the tempo, dictate play, and create opportunities was evident throughout the game. Nottingham Forest, known for their strong counterattacking football this season, struggled to contain him. His presence elevated Arsenal’s overall play, allowing players like Bukayo Saka to shine. Saka delivered an impressive performance, contributing a goal and an assist, but it was Odegaard’s influence in the centre of the park that unlocked Forest’s defensive lines.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves highlighted Odegaard’s brilliance on Premier League productions, stating, “Nottingham Forest have been unbelievable this season, especially on the counterattack. But it was probably too much to ask of them to turn up and do something at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard was absolutely star of the show.”

The win underscored the importance of Odegaard’s role in Mikel Arteta’s side. His creative vision and technical excellence make him an irreplaceable part of the squad. With Odegaard fully fit and back to his best, Arsenal’s aspirations for a successful season look even more promising. Fans and teammates alike will hope he can maintain this level of performance and avoid further injury setbacks as the campaign progresses.