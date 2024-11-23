Hargreaves
Arsenal News Latest News

“Star of the show.” Pundit heaps praise on impressive Arsenal man

Martin Odegaard delivered a masterclass as Arsenal triumphed over Nottingham Forest with a commanding 3-0 victory. The Norwegian midfielder, returning to peak form after an extended injury layoff, was pivotal in a match where the Gunners showcased their dominance. Arsenal had missed Odegaard’s creative spark for much of the last two months after an injury during the September international break kept him sidelined. His return just before the November break, coupled with a decision to forgo international duties to focus on recovery, has proven invaluable.

Against Forest, Odegaard demonstrated why he is regarded as the engine of Arsenal’s midfield. His ability to control the tempo, dictate play, and create opportunities was evident throughout the game. Nottingham Forest, known for their strong counterattacking football this season, struggled to contain him. His presence elevated Arsenal’s overall play, allowing players like Bukayo Saka to shine. Saka delivered an impressive performance, contributing a goal and an assist, but it was Odegaard’s influence in the centre of the park that unlocked Forest’s defensive lines.

Odegaard v Nottingham Forest
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves highlighted Odegaard’s brilliance on Premier League productions, stating, “Nottingham Forest have been unbelievable this season, especially on the counterattack. But it was probably too much to ask of them to turn up and do something at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard was absolutely star of the show.”

The win underscored the importance of Odegaard’s role in Mikel Arteta’s side. His creative vision and technical excellence make him an irreplaceable part of the squad. With Odegaard fully fit and back to his best, Arsenal’s aspirations for a successful season look even more promising. Fans and teammates alike will hope he can maintain this level of performance and avoid further injury setbacks as the campaign progresses.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Trossard, Al-Ittihad
Seems Arsenal have made up their minds about Trossard’s future
Arsenal v Nottingham Foresr
Arsenal player ratings v Nottingham Forest – Two players get highest rating
Partye scoring against Nottingham Forest
Odegaard and Saka-inspired Arsenal cut down Nottingham Forest 
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard Owen Hargreaves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors