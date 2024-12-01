Starboy Bukayo Saka is the first player to reach this landmark in Europe – Record incoming?

Arsenal continued their mid-season revival with another comfortable win in the Premier League by beating West Ham at their home ground by five goals to two. All the seven goals were scored in a quite remarkable first half period in which we scored more.

Goals by Gabriel, Trossard, Ødegaard and Havertz put us in a commanding 4-0 lead inside 35 minutes but two quick fire goals including a sublime freekick by the hosts gave them a glimmer of hope to cause an upset, however this hope was squashed deep into added time at the end of the first half when the stellar starboy Bukayo Saka restored our three goal cushion with a penalty.

The Englishman could have scored more than just that spot kick, this is in reference to how he unselfishly rolled the ball to Trossard to tap home earlier in the half when he could’ve scored it himself instead. That was his second assist of the game after he got his first from another menacing delivery from a corner.

The second meant that he has now hit double figures in the assists count since the start of the League season, this is four more than than any other player (as of writing this article) which you can imagine will mean he is the favorite to win the Playmaker award at the end of the campaign.

His tenth of the season means he’s the first this season, a first in Europe’s top five leagues. He is the first player to hit 10 assists in any of those leagues, beating some of the best creators in the world in the process. Debates concerning him have been whether he is yet world class or not but performances and the statistics he is putting up this season should give us the answer you need..

The record for the most assists in a single PL campaign is jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, you do have to wonder if Saka might break this record come the end of the season. About 25 odd games left to pick up 11 assists, yeah, he has a chance alright!

Do you all think he will break the record gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…