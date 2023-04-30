Stark warning to Arsenal fans! Get to sold-out Emirates early on Monday.. by Michelle

On 1st May Bank Holiday Arsenal Women welcome Wolfsburg to N5, in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final. All tickets have been sold for this huge fixture, therefore EMIRATES IS A SELL-OUT – a first for Arsenal Women at the stadium!

With big crowds come big queues. When I attended the Arsenal v Chelsea Women WSL match at Emirates in January, the official attendance was 46,881 and believe you me, although I was in situ early, the queues outside Emirates were long with a huge number of people getting to their seats late. This is a huge occasion. My advice – get there early and get settled and ROAR our Gunners onto the pitch!

The Arsenal Women FC Fans Forum on Facebook, which has 134,016 followers, has issued a stark warning to Arsenal Supporters attending the Arsenal v Wolfsburg UWCL semi-final, at Emirates on Monday 1st May Bank Holiday, kick-off 17:45 UK.

“Please make sure you give plenty of time to enter the stadium, bigger crowd = bigger queues”

In the first leg of the semi-final, away at Wolfsburg on 23rd April, our Gunners came from 2-0 down to record a 2-2 draw against the German Bundesliga giants. See highlights of that game below.

If Arsenal record a win against Wolfsburg on Monday, they will progress to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, where they will face Barcelona in Eindhoven on 3rd June – this would be our Gunners first UWCL Final since 2007, when they won the title!

This is a MASSIVE event, with MASSIVE support and hopefully a MASSIVE result!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

