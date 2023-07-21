Starlet French striker tipped to be Balogun’s replacement “likes Arsenal a lot”

As an Arsenal supporter, I am thrilled to hear that our beloved club is reportedly interested in the talented Montpellier striker, Elye Wahi! Last season in Ligue 1, he was absolutely outstanding, scoring an impressive 19 goals in just 33 appearances.

Even better, the young Frenchman is also keen on joining Arsenal, despite there being many clubs vying for his signature. Speaking in an interview with Esprit Paillade, Montpellier’s President Laurent Nicollin said: “His [Wahi’s] agent talks with 4-5 big clubs, I know them but I won’t tell you. We know he likes Arsenal a lot.”

Wahi’s versatility across the front line, lightning-fast pace, clinical finishing, and dedicated work ethic make him an incredibly exciting prospect. What’s even more exciting is that he’s just 20 years old, which means he has heaps of potential to grow and become a true superstar.

With Alexandre Lacazette’s contract set to end, we’re in dire need of a new striker, and Wahi could be the perfect fit for Arsenal’s attacking lineup. Although Folarin Balogun is another exciting option, it seems like he’s also garnering attention from other clubs, making the race for Wahi’s signature even more intense.

As much as we want Wahi at Arsenal, it’s no surprise that Chelsea is also eyeing him. They’re looking to sell Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, and Wahi’s quick and direct style would be an excellent match for their counter-attacking approach.

However, it all comes down to Montpellier’s reported €30 million asking price. Both Arsenal and Chelsea might have to carefully consider this, but we hope that our club will be willing to invest in such a talented player.

One thing’s for sure: Elye Wahi is an incredibly gifted player, quick, strong, and with a keen eye for goal. Though he may still be a bit raw and in need of polishing his decision-making in the final third, his potential is undeniable.

In the end, it’s going to be an intense battle for Wahi’s signature, but we Arsenal fans are keeping our fingers crossed that our club will come out on top and secure this highly-rated French striker. Come on, Gunners! Let’s bring Elye Wahi to the home of football!

COYG!

Sam

