Starlet that faced FC Nurnberg could be Arsenal’s next big thing (plus video)

Arsenal have always produced good players in their academy, whether you talk about the 20th or the 21st century.

However, lately the quality production house seems to have reached a next gear. Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are names that have already established themselves.

And there are upcoming players such as Folarin Balogun, Charlie Patino, Miguel Azeez and Omari Hutchinson, who will hope to follow in the footsteps of Saka and Smith Rowe.

But there is one player who has gone under the radar until now. And that makes sense because the Nurnberg game was the first time, he was involved with the first team in any capacity under Mikel Arteta.

He goes by the name of Reuell Walters and judging from the game against the German outfit last week, he might just well be the next gem in the Arsenal ranks.

The 17-year-old was on the pitch for a full 45 minutes in Germany and caught the eyes of many.

The youngster was snapped up last year by the Gunners after a break from football. Which is very strange in the current football world we live in.

Reuell Walters

Age: 17

Nationality: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿/🇩🇪

Position: RB/CB

Youth Stats (For Arsenal): 34 apps, 2🅰️ (Thread) pic.twitter.com/DFYU0FoNBC — Hale End Productions (@Balogunner14) July 10, 2022

But it’s testament to his outlook in life and knowing what’s important and what’s not.

After signing his first pro contract with the club last February, Walters admitted that he was grateful for the opportunity.

He told the Arsenal Media, “I’m just really grateful for the opportunity I’ve being given.”

The former academy product of Spurs said, “I just want to make sure that I start to push on and do what I’ve been doing before, but now to a new level.”

Walters has everything you need to be considered a good defender in modern football. He’s fast, he’s strong, he’s good on the ball and most importantly, he makes good decisions on the pitch.

Reuell Walters is looking very impressive out there. Certainly has the physicality. The ballplaying has been positive and ambitious, too, with good success. I can see why he's been selected as part of the squad. He's been, so far, our best defender. — AI (@nonewthing) July 8, 2022

Everyone who has seen him play will admit that he has maturity beyond his years. His versatility to play either as a center back or a right back is another element that deserves a mention.

Walters has already made 33 appearances for the youth side of the Gunners, while also racking up three for England U18s.

A full season with the reserve squad of Arsenal and then maybe a loan deal will place the defender in a perfect position to fight for a spot in the first team.

Who knows, he could be knocking on manager Mikel Arteta’s door much sooner than that?

