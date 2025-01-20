Starting Kiwior would’ve been the best option to cover for Saliba

One step forward, two steps back! That has been the story of our campaign thus far, and it has been a frustrating past few months for the fan base. Against Aston Villa, Arsenal failed to consolidate their win over Spurs in midweek as we threw away a two-nil lead at the Emirates.
The 2-2 draw now means that we are back to being six points off the leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. In a game where we dominated the key metrics, two errors in particular were to blame for the dropped points. The two goals we conceded were due to poor marking by Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey, with the latter arguably making the worst mistake as he essentially facilitated an easy finish for Ollie Watkins. It is worth noting that the two goals we conceded are not the type we usually allow, but then again, it should come as no surprise considering William Saliba was absent from the squad.
The areas where we conceded are positions you would expect Saliba to occupy to clear the danger, but instead, we were punished. Looking at Thomas Partey’s struggles at right-back, it would have been a smarter choice to play Jakub Kiwior for Saliba. This would have had a knock-on effect, allowing Timber to play in his favoured right-back position while Partey could have taken his place in midfield. Kiwior’s last appearance came in that poor showing against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, with the Polish international failing to come off the bench in the eight games since.
With Saliba missing the match due to injury, Kiwior should have been used to cover, as he would likely have been more effective in the aerial duels than Jurrien Timber at the heart of the defence.
My reasoning for starting Kiwior also stems from the fact that we would not have seen Partey play on the right. With each passing game, it is becoming clear that he is not suited to that position. Reviewing the goals, it is fair to say Partey was partly to blame, as both originated from or near his area. This is not to scapegoat him, but simply to highlight how unsuitable he is for the role.
We probably would have won that game comfortably if Saliba had been available, no doubt! However, with the luck we have had with injuries this campaign, it is a result we will have to painfully accept.
Should Kiwior have started over Timber? Opinions in the comments, Gooners.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
I also believe Kiwior should play centre back in Saliba’s absence with Timber slotting in at right back and Partey in his proper position in midfield. Partey at right back just doesn’t work and he was partly to blame for both Villa goals.
Arteta should start Kiwior for our next match if Saliba is still not fit.
Sue, they could play him on the left and shuffle Gabriel across to the right. Calafiori might feature in central defense when he’s fit🤣
Someone did suggest a back three, but I don’t think that would suit Trossard at all.
Bit late with this article Benjamin, as this has been discussed previously and the census is that Kiwior was bought as cover for Raya! 😂😂
@ken1945
Epic…😂
Arteta goes against all manner of common sense and logic everytime he has to make adjustments to the team. Why is he the only one who doest know that Partey struggles in defense, and excels in MF? Why is he oblivious to the fact, Havertz, an average player who tickles his fancy, is completely off form at the moment? He must be aware that three of his purchases: Merino, Jorghino and Havertz are not at the level of Arsenal’s demand..His disciples like picking on Martinelli and Partey, two of the most consistent players in the team, to cover up the embarrassing performances of his first choice trio above. He also needs to push Declan Rice to perform at the expected levels and not settle for the mediocre performances he has been giving lately.
If you think the performance of Rice against Villa was “mediocre” you either did not watch the match, or ,with respect, your knowledge of the game is decidedly limited.
Where everyone thinks Partey ought to play is inconsequential. Arteta is the manager paid handsomely to decide where any player should be deployed …… to him Partey is best a right back.
While Arteta’s done some great stuff getting us where we are, the general performances and results aren’t really in the direction he’s telling us we are going ……. the Premier League championship shouldn’t be a subject for us …… we didn’t plan enough to be talking about it. And player deployments and the way we play even say a lot about where we belong