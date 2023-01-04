Stat boffins now see Arsenal as the most likely title winners

Arsenal is now considered favourites by some to win the Premier League after remaining unbeaten in the new year.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been the most in-form team in the Premier League this season, which has helped them to sit top of the league table.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have remained inconsistent, which has helped Arsenal to maintain its position.

The Gunners have deserved the top spot all season because of their electrifyingly good performances, which have continued into the new year.

Mikel Arteta’s men will want to stay focused one game at a time, but there is now belief among their fans that they could win the Premier League.

Stat boffins at FiveThirtyEight also believe Mikel Arteta’s side has a good chance of winning the Premier League over Manchester City.

Their predicted table reveals Arsenal has a 96 per cent chance of playing in the Champions League next season and 46 per cent of winning the league title, while City has a 45 per cent chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are having a remarkable season, which is obvious to see and we do not need to think about what people say.

We just need to focus on one game at a time and win as many of them as possible.

