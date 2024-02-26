Stat proves Arsenal has the best defence in the Premier League

Arsenal’s title challenge has been boosted by their return to form in 2024, and they are now in a three-horse race where no one can blink.

The Gunners have improved in the goalscoring department in the last few weeks and have been praised for the number of goals they score per game.

However, the most crucial aspect of their success might be their defence, which has conceded very little in the league so far.

At the start of the season, Gabriel was dropped to the bench as Mikel Arteta dismantled the defensive pairing that helped the Gunners secure a return to the Champions League.

However, the Brazilian is back and has shown his class, and WhoScored reveals that Arsenal’s defence is the finest in the league.

The report claims they have kept the most clean sheets (10) and conceded a league-low 23 goals. Their expected goals against are just 18.2 compared to Manchester City’s 24.6 and Liverpool’s 31.9.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having such a solid defence is one of the keys to success for us in this campaign, and we now expect this team to remain in the title race to the end and maybe even win the Premier League.

