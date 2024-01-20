Stat proves Trossard should start more games for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard scored one of Arsenal’s goals in their 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace this afternoon, justifying his inclusion ahead of Gabriel Martinelli in the starting lineup.

The Belgian faced challenges in displacing Martinelli when he joined the club in the second half of last season, but he consistently proves his worth as a top player when given the chance.

While the spotlight often falls on the performances of players like Bukayo Saka, Trossard’s contribution to the team should not be overlooked. According to the BBC, he has now been involved in 11 goals from 14 games in all competitions at the Emirates this season, making him one of Arsenal’s most productive players.

Mikel Arteta appears to be pleased with Trossard’s contributions, and considering his recent form, we could see more of him in the second half of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been in fine form for us and this stat is not such a big surprise.

The Belgian has become one of the fans’ favourites at the Emirates, and we expect him to keep thriving under the watchful eyes of Arteta.

But Martinelli’s brace will give the gaffer a dilemma ahead of his next selection.

