Stat reveals how superb Tavares has been among Europe’s top five players

Nuno Tavares has finally found a place where he can thrive and meet expectations following his summer loan departure from Arsenal.

The left-back joined Lazio on loan during the last transfer window, with the Italian club obligated to sign him permanently next summer for around €5 million. That fee now looks like a bargain, as Tavares has been outstanding, providing five assists in five league matches this season.

This level of performance is a significant improvement compared to his time at Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, where he never came close to such numbers.

Tavares continues to impress, and his statistics have already established him as one of the top players in Europe. According to the CIES Football Observatory’s latest take-on index, which measures the success rate of players in one-on-one situations, only Mohamed Kudus of West Ham and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton have completed more successful take-ons across the top five European leagues.

Tavares is proving that he has the potential to be a valuable player at any club, and Arsenal may have been too quick to let him go.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is not made for the Premier League, as he also struggled while on loan at Nottingham Forest, but it is good that he is succeeding at another club.

ADMIN COMMENT

