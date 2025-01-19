Stat show Saka may not be the main player Arsenal relies on to win games

Bukayo Saka has undoubtedly been Arsenal’s standout attacker and is arguably their best player, with many believing the team is struggling in his absence due to injury.

The English winger has been instrumental at the Emirates, contributing significantly to the team’s attacking play and making life easier for his teammates when he was fit. His injury has left a noticeable gap, and it’s clear from the Gunners’ recent results that they miss his presence. However, Saka is not the only key player whose absence has affected the team’s performance.

Just before Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa, the Gunners also lost William Saliba to injury, and the team struggled to secure a win in his absence. This highlighted the Frenchman’s importance to Arsenal, and statistical evidence supports the claim that he is as crucial to the team as Saka, if not more so.

According to data from Opta, Arsenal have conceded an average of 0.8 goals per game when Saliba is on the pitch since the start of the 2022/2023 season. In contrast, when Saliba is absent, as was the case in the Villa match, the Gunners have conceded an alarming 1.7 goals per game. This statistic underlines just how vital Saliba is to Arsenal’s defensive solidity, suggesting that the team may be too reliant on him.

Saliba’s status as a world-class defender is indisputable, and it’s clear that like most top teams, Arsenal rely heavily on their best players, especially when they are fully fit. His absence further emphasises the need for Arsenal to build a deeper squad to cope with injuries and maintain their competitive edge throughout the season.

Both Saka and Saliba are indispensable to the Gunners, and it is clear that their fitness will be key to Arsenal’s hopes of success this season. The challenge for Mikel Arteta and his team is finding a way to stay competitive when these key players are unavailable, as their absence exposes how heavily the team leans on them.