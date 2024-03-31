Stat shows Arsenal are in a world of their own after draw at Man City

Arsenal is now in a world of their own when it comes to Premier League clean sheets following their goalless draw at Manchester City today.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been praised for scoring goals for fun, especially away from home since the start of 2024, but their defensive achievements have hardly been talked about.

Today, more people will begin to pay attention to how they perform at the back following a masterclass from their defenders.

Premier League Productions reveals their clean sheet against City was the 12th they have kept in 29 league games this season.

No other team has kept more, and it makes them the king of clean sheets in the English top flight this term.

Arsenal now has a completely solid team, as they have also outscored others in the league with 70 goals.

But their defence could be the key to their success this term, and it will be interesting to see how many more clean sheets they can keep.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This stat is remarkable and shows how much work Mikel Arteta has done at this club.

The defenders who started the game for us all debuted under the Spanish gaffer and he signed three of them.

We expect more clean sheets and it could be the difference between success and failure for us this term.

