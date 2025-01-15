Stat shows Arsenal has spent too much time mastering setpieces 

Arsenal have received widespread recognition for their effectiveness at set pieces this season, though this strength has also drawn mockery from rival fans and neutrals. Mikel Arteta’s team has turned set pieces into a potent weapon, striking fear into opponents whenever the Gunners are awarded a corner or free kick in a dangerous position.

Interestingly, the players often celebrate winning a set piece as enthusiastically as they would a goal. This has led to some lighthearted ridicule from rival supporters, who suggest Arsenal’s reliance on set pieces highlights a struggle to score from open play. However, the numbers tell a different story: they point to a deliberate, well-executed strategy that has brought tangible results.

Arsenal’s meticulous preparation and attention to detail regarding set pieces are evident in their improved statistics. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Gunners’ expected goals (XG) from set pieces now stand at 0.51 per 90 minutes across all competitions. This is a significant improvement compared to last season when their XG from set pieces was just 0.35 per 90 minutes.

The overall figures are equally impressive. Arsenal’s total XG from set pieces last season was 18.36, but they have already recorded an XG of 15.68 this term, despite several months of football still to be played. This highlights just how much progress the team has made in maximising the opportunities presented by set pieces.

These numbers clearly indicate that Arteta’s side has spent considerable time perfecting their approach to set pieces, ensuring that every opportunity is carefully crafted to produce maximum results. It is a testament to the team’s dedication and the coaching staff’s tactical ingenuity.

While Arsenal should take pride in their set-piece success, it is equally important for them to rediscover their scoring touch in open play. As effective as set pieces have been, balancing this with fluid, dynamic attacking play would make the Gunners even more formidable.

The reliance on set pieces is not a weakness but rather a strength, showcasing Arsenal’s ability to adapt and find solutions. However, developing greater variety in their attacking arsenal will be key to sustaining their success throughout the season.