Stat shows how superb our defence has been in Champions League

Off the back of a disappointing draw against Aston Villa last time out, Arsenal needed nothing short of a win against Dinamo Zagreb to regain confidence and consolidate their place in the top eight. They duly delivered with a 3-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard. This win could prove pivotal for the remainder of the campaign, as it has opened up the possibility of a warm weather break in Dubai next month. Considering the positive impact it had last season, this will undoubtedly come as welcome news.

Compared to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal have performed slightly better in the UCL this season, currently sitting in third place. Their record in the competition so far includes five wins, one draw, and one defeat, marking a successful league phase. This success has been underpinned by an outstanding defensive record. Arsenal have conceded only two goals in seven matches, with only Inter Milan boasting a better record in the competition.

Even more impressively, Arsenal have yet to concede from open play, with the two goals against them coming from a set piece and a penalty. This feat is particularly notable given the calibre of attacking sides they have faced, including PSG, Sporting CP, and Inter Milan. With Arsenal now looking all but certain to secure direct qualification to the knockout rounds, further progress in the competition will depend on maintaining this exceptional defensive standard. Who knows—perhaps Arsenal could make a serious push to win the competition outright!

BENJAMIN KENNETH