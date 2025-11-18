Stat shows one Tottenham star that could cause Arsenal problems

Mohammed Kudus could be a decisive factor for Tottenham as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, with his presence offering Spurs a potential route to unsettling the Gunners’ usually composed defence. Arsenal need to return to winning ways after their 2 2 draw against Sunderland just before the international break. They believe they can achieve that aim, yet Spurs are a very different proposition when they play away from home, and the nature of a derby often makes the contest far more unpredictable.

Kudus as a Tactical Threat

Arsenal’s defence has earned considerable praise throughout the season, with clean sheets arriving regularly and the back line forming one of the most reliable units in the league. However, Tottenham possess players with the creativity and unpredictability required to test even the most structured defensive systems. Among them is Kudus, a player Arsenal could have signed earlier in his career, but who now wears the colours of their fiercest rivals. His influence does not always appear in goals, as he is not a prolific scorer, yet his technical ability creates opportunities for others, enabling Tottenham’s attackers to find the spaces they need.

According to Football Insider, Kudus could cause Arsenal significant problems in the upcoming derby. As cited by the same source, his dribbling ability stands out in particular. He is currently joint top for completed dribbles in Europe’s top five leagues this season, an impressive statistic that highlights both his confidence on the ball and his capacity to destabilise defenders. In tight matches where moments of individual brilliance can alter the momentum, this attribute could prove especially dangerous against a disciplined side like Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Challenge and Spurs’ Opportunity

The Gunners are aware that if they are not careful, they could drop points in consecutive matches, something they can ill afford at this stage of the campaign. Spurs are fully capable of inflicting such damage, particularly if Kudus is able to draw defenders out of position or force errors through his persistent close control and quick changes of direction. His presence alone gives Tottenham confidence that they can break through Arsenal’s back line and create openings in crucial areas of the pitch.

If Spurs can exploit Kudus’s strengths effectively, the match may hinge on Arsenal’s ability to contain him. For Tottenham, his form represents not only a tactical advantage but also a psychological boost ahead of what promises to be a fiercely contested derby.

