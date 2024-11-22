Stat shows why Mikel Arteta is already an Arsenal legend as a manager

Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal has been transformative, steering the club away from a potential decline and firmly establishing a new direction. When the Spaniard was appointed manager in 2019, scepticism surrounded the decision, with many questioning whether an inexperienced coach could handle the weight of expectation at a club as storied as Arsenal. Even within the squad, there were doubts about his ability to inspire and lead a turnaround.

Fast forward to now, Arteta has not only won over the players and fans but has also cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising managers. His meticulous approach and focus on building a strong culture have rejuvenated Arsenal. The team now boasts a style of play characterised by high intensity, tactical flexibility, and a clear identity, hallmarks of Arteta’s philosophy.

This weekend, Arteta will manage his 250th game for the club when Arsenal faces Nottingham Forest, marking a significant milestone in his managerial career. According to Arsenal Media, Arteta already holds the highest win percentage in the club’s history, having won 146 out of 249 matches—a remarkable 58% success rate. For comparison, even Arsène Wenger, the club’s longest-serving and most celebrated manager had won 136 matches at the same stage. Should Arsenal secure victory against Forest, Arteta will extend his lead, reinforcing his impressive start.

Under Arteta, the Gunners have evolved into serious contenders domestically and in Europe. His work has laid the foundation for sustained success, with many fans hoping that silverware will soon follow to crown his efforts. While the team has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield under his guidance, the expectation now is for major trophies like the Premier League and Champions League.

Arteta’s 250th game is more than just a number; it is a testament to his influence and vision. As he continues to guide Arsenal, the hope is that his remarkable start is just the beginning of an era filled with glory for the club.