Stat shows why Mikel Arteta is already an Arsenal legend as a manager

Mikel Arteta’s tenure at Arsenal has been transformative, steering the club away from a potential decline and firmly establishing a new direction. When the Spaniard was appointed manager in 2019, scepticism surrounded the decision, with many questioning whether an inexperienced coach could handle the weight of expectation at a club as storied as Arsenal. Even within the squad, there were doubts about his ability to inspire and lead a turnaround.
Fast forward to now, Arteta has not only won over the players and fans but has also cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising managers. His meticulous approach and focus on building a strong culture have rejuvenated Arsenal. The team now boasts a style of play characterised by high intensity, tactical flexibility, and a clear identity, hallmarks of Arteta’s philosophy.
This weekend, Arteta will manage his 250th game for the club when Arsenal faces Nottingham Forest, marking a significant milestone in his managerial career. According to Arsenal Media, Arteta already holds the highest win percentage in the club’s history, having won 146 out of 249 matches—a remarkable 58% success rate. For comparison, even Arsène Wenger, the club’s longest-serving and most celebrated manager had won 136 matches at the same stage. Should Arsenal secure victory against Forest, Arteta will extend his lead, reinforcing his impressive start.
Under Arteta, the Gunners have evolved into serious contenders domestically and in Europe. His work has laid the foundation for sustained success, with many fans hoping that silverware will soon follow to crown his efforts. While the team has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield under his guidance, the expectation now is for major trophies like the Premier League and Champions League.
Arteta’s 250th game is more than just a number; it is a testament to his influence and vision. As he continues to guide Arsenal, the hope is that his remarkable start is just the beginning of an era filled with glory for the club.
Stats hide the facts. Artetas team has been abysmal in the cups. He got beat to the EL by his predecessor.He has failed twice to win the league from a position of strength. Stats don’t show where he has failed to deliver. And what do the Stats show this season, si far. Do the Stats show how much as been invested into him and the team?
Maybe not as a player but certainly as the gaffer, the Spaniard will leave Arsenal as a legend of the modern game, make no bones about that.
He has dispels the skepticism surrounding his appointment, imposed his personality on the outfit and transformed the system from a weak jelly back club, even their harshest critics will tell you, today Arsenal is here to do battle.
I’d really rather he was a “legend” through winning trophies. The win percentage for games is certainly good, but silverware is much more likely to be the factor that gets him true legendary status, isn’t it?
After all, that’s how fans remember the likes of Paisley, Ferguson and, in Arsenal terms, Wenger, never mind about Pep currently – not for “cold” percentages but for bright, shiny, trophies.
The silverware will come Bertie, no bones about that!
A promising manager I would agree, but hardly “legendary” based on his accomplishments. He has improved the squad and rebuilt it since he took over, and has stocked us with talent in the first team, no doubt.
However, his cup runs have been abysmal with his hand picked squad; only trophy was with players he deemed not good enough and transferred away.
We lost the title from being in prime position 2 years in a row, and had a rocky start this year. Let’s wait until he wins the league or CL before mentioning anything “legendary.”
Now get ready people, it’s one of Arteta’s biggest critics here.
Now I read this stat about two days ago, and I just new that given time JA would show it to.
Now before I go on, let me acknowledge that Arteta has helped the team grow in the past two seasons certainly, and he’s also got the connection back with the fans. (But to call him a legend, I don’t think so). If he’s a legend, what doe’s that make Herbert Chapman, George Graham, and Arsene Wenger.
Talking of these three actual legends of Arsenal, I’ve done a bit of research regarding all four managers records up to 250 games in charge.
Herbert Chapman: 250 games = 2 Trophy’s
George Graham: 250 games = 3 Trophy’s
Arsene Wenger: 250 games = 4 Trophy’s
Mikel Arteta: 250 games = 0 Trophy’s
Now I knw that some fans will say, but he won the FA Cup in his first season. (It wasn’t with his squad). And they won it in spite of him, not because of him.
Now looking at the aforementioned three true Legends, I’d far rather have there winning rate that Arteta’s, because they actually produced Trophy’s, you know trophy’s, there the shiny silver things that you see the club captain lift.
Something that we’ve not seen for a long time.
So, come on JA, Arteta is certainly not a club legend.
Legends win things, something we’ve not done under Arteta, and I doubt we ever will.
Legend, your having a laugh.
“And they won it in spite of him, not because of him.”
Agree with what you said except this – that squad wasn’t fantastic, and he even got some good performances from players like mustafi. He changed the way they played and got them to buy in – a bit of new manager bounce, but you can’t take it away, we wouldn’t have won with plenty of other managers.
Arteta is already one of the best managers in world football. To say he is “promising” is quite a ridiculous insult. Some fans insist that he is merely “good” which is equally silly.
It would however be reasonable to state that he has yet to attain legendary status given the limited silverware since he became manager.
Nobody cares about win percentages