Statistics: Martin Odegaard sets the standard on international duty

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard put in an astonishing display for Norway last night, completing more key passes than any other player since statistics started to be recorded.

The midfielder returned to the Emirates this summer after an impressive loan spell earlier in 2021, and will likely prove to be the best value signing of the window.

The Norway captain helped his side to a 5-1 win over Gibraltar last night, despite not being directly credited with a goal or assist, but the stats below show just how crucial and focused he was.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT Martin Ødegaard's 12 key passes made against Gibraltar tonight are the most key passes made by a player in one international match in our *entire* database. A truly memorable display by the Norway's 22-year-old captain. 👏👏#WCQ https://t.co/gDdSxzq75N — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) September 7, 2021

Odegaard was part of a midfield three for his country this time around, while he also impressed down the right-wing in his previous outing for Norway, which could well give manager Mikel Arteta food for thought on how to get the best out of his new signing, and with the Spaniard believed to be considering a change in formation, his performances could well aid his decision.

Patrick