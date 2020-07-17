Statistics show that Emiliano Martinez should be Arsenal’s number one

Emiliano Martinez has had to fill in as Arsenal goalkeeper for the most of the Premier League restart.

The club’s first choice, Bernd Leno, was injured in Arsenal’s second game back against Brighton.

The German has remained sidelined, and that would likely be the case until the end of this extended season.

There were fears that the Gunners might need to make an emergency goalkeeper signing because Martinez has been untested at this level.

However, Mikel Arteta stuck with the former Reading loanee and he has been in fine form for the team.

He is one of the players whose performance helped Arsenal earn an important home win against Liverpool in their last league game, and Sun Sports has compared the stats behind his impressive time in goal so far with that of Bernd Leno.

Leno is an outstanding goalkeeper, and he remains one of the best in the Premier League, however, the stats behind Martinez’s time in the team so far shows that the Argentinean probably deserves to be given more chances in the team.

Leno has played significantly more games than Martinez has, but the numbers behind Martinez’s season shouldn’t be ignored too.

The Argentinean has conceded 0.9 goals per 90 minutes, Leno’s stands at 1.3. He has made 4.3 saves per 90 minutes, Leno has made 3.8.