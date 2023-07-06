Stats: Arsenal’s 3 new signings will be in action at Women’s World Cup down under by Michelle

Arsenal Women have had a very good summer transfer window thus far, making some big signings including Swedish international centre-back Amanda Ilestadt, Canadian international striker Cloe Lacasse an most recently England international Alessia Russo – they are heavy-weight signings indeed and 2 out of 3 came on a free transfer..

All 3 of Arsenal’s new recruits are now heading to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, so us Gooners get to watch them all in action for their national teams between 20th July and 20th August!

Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt – Sweden

At international level, Amanda has won 64 caps for Sweden and has represented her nation at two UEFA European Championships and two FIFA Women’s World Cups, winning bronze at the Women’s World Cup in France in 2019, finishing ahead of the Lionesses who were 4th. Amanda joins her fellow gunners Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig as they make their way to Australia & New Zealand.

Cloe Lacasse – Canada

She was the league’s top scorer in the 2019/20 season and was named the league’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. At international level, Cloe has won 19 caps for the Canadian national team, scoring one goal. Cloe will join fellow gunner Sabrina D’Angelo as the CANWNT head down under.

Striker Alessia Russo – England

24 year old Alessia Russo has been impactful for England Women’s national team. She’s scored 11 goals in 21 caps since her debut in 2020. Alessia was a magnificent addition off the bench when the Lionesses won Euro 2022, scoring 4 goals in the process. It appears be between Alessia & Rachel Daly for the England no.9 shirt, with Sarina Wiegman playing Daly for the first-half and Russo for the second-half of England’s recent friendly against Portugal. Russo joins her fellow gunner Lotte Wubben-Moy as they head to Australia & New Zealand. Unfortunately Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson are in rehabilitation from ACL injuries and will not join the Lionesses.

We can’t wait for kick-off of the World Cup – it already feels like an age since we watched a game of football! Are you going to Australia / New Zealand for the World Cup? Let us know! Want to do some live commentary with us?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….