Stats Don’t Lie: Leah Williamson Delivered a ‘Controlled Masterclass’ Against Palace

Leah Williamson delivered a brilliant performance as Arsenal secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Unfortunately, her contribution has largely gone under the radar.

With Beth Mead’s masterclass and the continued resurgence of Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo, it was this trio who took the headlines following Arsenal’s win. However, delving into the numbers, it’s clear Williamson deserves a massive shoutout for her efforts.

Against Crystal Palace, the England Lionesses captain recorded:

– 110 touches—the most of any player on the pitch—with 55 of those in the midfield and final third (it was as though she had taken on a midfield role). For context, Aniek Nouwen, Palace’s player with the most touches, managed 54, which highlights just how involved Williamson was.

Leah Williamson vs Crystal Palace (as per Fotmob):

– 84 minutes played

– 110 touches

– 80% pass accuracy (80/100)

– 12 passes into the final third

– 7 recoveries

– 1 clearance

– 1 tackle

– 3 ground duels won

She led in touches, was second in passes completed, made the most passes into the final third, and ranked third in recoveries.

WSL Analytics described her performance as a controlled masterclass, and I couldn’t agree more. She exuded dominance, and it’s a shame her efforts didn’t receive the recognition they deserved.

That said, Williamson has now joined her fellow England Lionesses as they prepare for their UEFA Women’s Nations League A matches against Belgium. The two sides will meet in home and away clashes.

While I’m excited to see Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo continue their resurgence on international duty, I’m equally eager to watch Leah Williamson shine on the big stage once again.

How do you rate Williamson’s performance Gooners?

Michelle M

