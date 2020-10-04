Stats, facts and form ahead of Arsenal v Sheff United

Arsenal have not got a very good recent record against Sheffield United in the League, with two defeats and one draw in our last three meetings, but we did beat them up in Yorkshire after lockdown on our way to the FA Cup Final.

The Blades have had a torrid time since they lost the backing of their fans in their stadium, and since beating Chelsea 3-0 back in July, they have lost all 7 competitive games (although one was on penalties to Burnley in the Carabao Cup).

Compare that to Arsenal’s record since the same time, and you will see that the defeat to Champions Liverpool on Monday was the Gunners only defeat in their last 8 competitive matches. That form must surely make Mikel Arteta’s team the hot favourites to win today, especially when you realize that we haven’t lost a home League game since December last year (W8 D2).

Historically, it is also a fact that Sheffield United haven’t won away at Arsenal since 1971 spanning ten games over the years. All the signs are pointing to an Arsenal win to me!

On the injury front, we have Mari, Chambers and Mustafi as doubts, and Martinelli is out long term. I can’t imagine we are going to see Ozil or Guendouzi around either, but who knows with Arteta…

A silly fact is that Sheffield are the only top flight team that Aubameyang has never scored again, so he will be keen to remedy that. And also Lacazette is aiming to be the first Arsenal player to score in our first 4 games of the season. Let’s hope that they both score today then.

So, after all that, I am going to go for any easy 3-0 win for the Gunners, and we will go into the break on a high note….