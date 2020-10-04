Stats, facts and form ahead of Arsenal v Sheff United

Arsenal have not got a very good recent record against Sheffield United in the League, with two defeats and one draw in our last three meetings, but we did beat them up in Yorkshire after lockdown on our way to the FA Cup Final.
The Blades have had a torrid time since they lost the backing of their fans in their stadium, and since beating Chelsea 3-0 back in July, they have lost all 7 competitive games (although one was on penalties to Burnley in the Carabao Cup).
Compare that to Arsenal’s record since the same time, and you will see that the defeat to Champions Liverpool on Monday was the Gunners only defeat in their last 8 competitive matches. That form must surely make Mikel Arteta’s team the hot favourites to win today, especially when you realize that we haven’t lost a home League game since December last year (W8 D2).
Historically, it is also a fact that Sheffield United haven’t won away at Arsenal since 1971 spanning ten games over the years. All the signs are pointing to an Arsenal win to me!
On the injury front, we have Mari, Chambers and Mustafi as doubts, and Martinelli is out long term. I can’t imagine we are going to see Ozil or Guendouzi around either, but who knows with Arteta…
A silly fact is that Sheffield are the only top flight team that Aubameyang has never scored again, so he will be keen to remedy that. And also Lacazette is aiming to be the first Arsenal player to score in our first 4 games of the season. Let’s hope that they both score today then.
So, after all that, I am going to go for any easy 3-0 win for the Gunners, and we will go into the break on a high note….
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
It will be tight, probably a 2-1, 2-0 win.
We are not so superior, especially with our inconsistency but we should get d job done anyways
I mean inconsistent players
Please take a leaf out of leeds book, they don’t have better player then ours but they play without fear. MA needs to do the same stop playing players who can not move the ball forward and play with attacking mind set. ….
Leeds were absolutely awesome yesterday….
The way they were moving ball was outstanding…
They didn’t look like promoted championship side….
Along with tactics Marcelo Beisla have installed fearless mindset….
But Marcelo Beisla is absolutely amazing with his attacking tactics..
Yes Kedar that is absolutely correct. We were well know for our brand of football as well and neutrals used to love watching us even if did not win EPL title for long time. We were attractive team to watch for fans and neutral. This is what I was afraid of when Wenger left and MA was in process of taking us back to same sort of football style but I don’t know what happend this season. We are not pleasing on the eye and forget about neutrals our own fans struggle to stay up during the match. As a said before result matters but the way you achieve those results that also matters as well. I have Faith in MA but it’s starting to decline, I want us not to only get away with lucky or ugly wins but show case some good football as well. Ppl say I always critise MA but I have been strong supporter of him even when signed UE I wanted him to take the job and even when he had a small slump in form after lockdown. But I am more faithful to style of play and if MA moves away from it which it seems like he has then I will not support him.
My prayer for Arteta is not to go the way of Emery. I had high hopes when we got Emery but a lot of many factors contributed to his failure one of which I’m seeing now with Arteta. Accepting everything thrown at him and believing in he can get something out ofthose players. I pray he does but if they let him down and he fails I won’t have any compassion on him.