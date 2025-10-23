Stats prove Viktor Gyokeres is working harder than people notice

Viktor Gyökeres brought an end to his brief goal drought in style when Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week. The Swedish forward struck with confidence, helping his team secure an important victory in Europe. However, even before rediscovering his scoring touch, Gyökeres had been performing at a consistently high level for the Gunners, contributing in ways that went beyond goals.

Strikers are often judged solely on their ability to find the back of the net, and Gyökeres has faced mounting pressure from supporters and analysts alike to deliver more frequently. Despite this, his overall contribution to Arsenal’s play has been significant. His movement, pressing, and physicality have added a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack, allowing the team to maintain relentless pressure on opposition defences.

Gyökeres’ Work Beyond Scoring

Arsenal Media recently highlighted several key statistics that demonstrate just how influential the striker has been this season, even during his quieter spells in front of goal. According to Arsenal Media, Gyökeres has applied more pressure in the final third than any other striker in the Premier League. Remarkably, he has done so on more than forty occasions compared with Erling Haaland, who ranks second in this category.

The analysis further reveals that Gyökeres has registered more high pressures in the final third than any other forward, with fourteen more than Igor Thiago. This relentless pressing is a crucial aspect of Arsenal’s tactical system, helping to regain possession quickly and maintain attacking momentum. Additionally, he has applied more pressure, including high-intensity pressing, inside the penalty area than any other striker in the Premier League this season.

The Importance of Converting Effort into Goals

These figures highlight the immense effort and work rate Gyökeres contributes to the team’s overall play. His ability to press intelligently and disrupt opposition build-up phases makes him an indispensable part of Arsenal’s approach. Nevertheless, for a player in his position, goals remain the ultimate measure of success.

Now that he has ended his mini drought, the focus will shift towards ensuring consistency in front of goal. The club and its supporters believe that once he combines his pressing intensity with regular scoring, he will establish himself among the most complete forwards in the Premier League.

The underlying statistics suggest that the foundation is already there. If Gyökeres continues to pair his tireless effort with clinical finishing, Arsenal’s attacking potential could reach even greater heights this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…