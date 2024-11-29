Stats reveal Bukayo Saka is in elite company in the UCL as well

Bukayo Saka is on a different planet for the Gunners this season, he has been nothing short of spectacular for us throughout a turbulent campaign, that had been threatened to be derailed by a poor run of form.

His goal involvement tally of 15 is more than any other Arsenal player in all competitions which means his absence due to a particular reason or the other could be crippling to our season. This was the case in the game against Bournemouth a few weeks ago, our general attacking play without the Englishman in the side was very poor, we can only hope that the injury that kept him out of his only Premier League game this season will not repeat itself.

We all know of his abilities and qualities, the entire Premier League know that, but these thoughts are slightly different in Europe. He has put in top performances in the Champions League for us over the past one and half season with the games against PSV, Sevilla and Bayern in last years edition being a few matches in which put in fine displays. This along with some of his performances this season has seen his reputation growing in Europe’s premier club competition.

His goal and assist against Sporting Lisbon in our last UCL game meant that he took his tally for the season to 2 goals and a assists. This has in turn seen him overtake one of the best players in the world for goal contributions since the start of last season.

Indeed, his total of 11 G/A since the start of last campaign is one more than Kylian Mbappé’s total of 10. This will be a source of pride for the player and club as well to see him competing and outperforming some of the biggest players at some of the biggest clubs in the world.

G/A in last 2 UCL campaigns: 11 — Bukayo Saka

10 — Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/W7Zh8sZT3D — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 26, 2024

Make no mistake, I’m not comparing them in any way, rather this should be perceived as a tribute to Saka’s rise in the UCL over the past two seasons. He didn’t have any experience in the competition prior to the start of las season which will make this stat all the more impressive.

With our next fixture being Monaco at home, he will definitely fancy his chances of adding to this impressive tally, hopefully boosting his reputation in Europe the more!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

