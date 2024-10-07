Stats reveal how Calafiori did against Southampton

Riccardo Calafiori is quickly becoming a fan favorite among Arsenal supporters due to his impressive performances every time he steps onto the pitch for the Gunners.

The Italian left-back joined Arsenal in the summer following a standout display at Euro 2024, and the club is confident they made an excellent signing. Calafiori has adapted swiftly to life at the Emirates and is now a regular starter under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has always favoured left-backs with strong ball-carrying abilities, a quality Calafiori embodies. In Arsenal’s recent game against Southampton, he posted some standout stats, as reported by Football Italia.

The report highlights that Calafiori had 67 touches, won eight out of 11 ground duels, made three interceptions, and recorded three tackles. While his pass completion rate was 82%, he excelled in dribbling, completing all three of his attempts.

Calafiori’s performances have solidified his place in the squad, and his contributions are winning him admiration from both fans and his manager.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori has been a superb addition to our squad and even though who questioned why we signed a defender now see him as a good addition to the group.

This is just a few months into his spell as our player, and it is exciting to think he has a long-term deal with us. We will achieve a lot of success together as a team.

