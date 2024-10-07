Stats reveal how Calafiori did against Southampton

Riccardo Calafiori is quickly becoming a fan favorite among Arsenal supporters due to his impressive performances every time he steps onto the pitch for the Gunners.
The Italian left-back joined Arsenal in the summer following a standout display at Euro 2024, and the club is confident they made an excellent signing. Calafiori has adapted swiftly to life at the Emirates and is now a regular starter under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta has always favoured left-backs with strong ball-carrying abilities, a quality Calafiori embodies. In Arsenal’s recent game against Southampton, he posted some standout stats, as reported by Football Italia.
The report highlights that Calafiori had 67 touches, won eight out of 11 ground duels, made three interceptions, and recorded three tackles. While his pass completion rate was 82%, he excelled in dribbling, completing all three of his attempts.
Calafiori’s performances have solidified his place in the squad, and his contributions are winning him admiration from both fans and his manager.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calafiori has been a superb addition to our squad and even though who questioned why we signed a defender now see him as a good addition to the group.
This is just a few months into his spell as our player, and it is exciting to think he has a long-term deal with us. We will achieve a lot of success together as a team.
Calafiori, is a delight to watch. What marvels me more is the quality of scouts we have. Quality additions to the group. I believe arsenal is destined for great things right now.
I doubt that Riiccardo will come up against anyone as good as the very impressive Dibley again in the Premier League, other than perhaps Chelsea’s Palmer. He did very well.
Dibling was excellent Jax.
As for Calafiori, I’m impressed. Hope he doesn’t pick up too many yellow cards though as he has been sailing close to the wind at times
Yeah, Dibling🤣. Could make a good backup/rotation player for Saka.
Ricky’s a massive upgrade defensively & inverted FB role on Zinchenko… but he doesnt look as fast as Timber & got done a couple of times by the young Southampton winger. Still apart from that i’m very happy with the defenders we have at the club now, gone are the dark old days of 2018!