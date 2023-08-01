Stats say Partey should be Arsenal’s DM and Rice moves forward

For weeks, we assumed Rice-Havertz-Odegaard was Arteta’s regular midfield line-up as whispers of Thomas Partey’s departure circulated. However, news of Partey staying has changed that.
Partey as the No. 6 and Rice and Odegaard as the double 8s might now form Arsenal’s strongest midfield.
With that said, the question is whether Partey and Rice can play together. Well, why not? Their statistics appear to indicate that the two can complement each other. Partey outperformed Rice in the important defensive midfielder role in terms of duels won, duel success rate, tackles won, and tackles won per minute.
The Arsenal No. 5 won 6 duels per 90 minutes, compared to Rice’s 4.6, and while the Ghanaian boasted a 58.7 percent duel success rate, the Englishman only managed 58.60 percent. In tackles, Partey managed 1.5, while Rice had 1.2 (in tackles won per 90, Partey managed 57.10, while Rice managed 48.10). Partey’s passing was also better than Rice’s, suggesting he is the one to sit at the base of midfield, linking the defence and attack.
While Partey was better than Rice on the defensive front, the former Hammer was better in other aspects of the game. He averaged 9.2 possessions per 90, whereas Partey averaged 8.2. Rice also made more interceptions, 1.7 to Partey’s 1.0.
Going by this, Partey should be DM, andRice could take over the Xhaka role and excel under the guidance of Odegaard and Partey, don’t you think?
Daniel O
For weeks I have been saying Odegaard, Rice and Havertz in a deep laying midfield is a disaster waiting to happen.
The big jug will be fought and won by Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, it’s a very positive problem to mull over.
I believe Partey and Jorginho are the best CDMs for tight spaces in EPL games. I’m not sure whether Rice can also help us escape from tight deep-midfield area or not, but his interception stats are better than the older CDMs
Rice could become a tireless AM as Xhaka did, but he could bench Havertz, Smith-Rowe and Trossard if he plays there. I have also never seen him play in advanced areas, whereas Partey played there once for us and for Ghana
They can just pivot though and throw in some inverted wingbacks to help
Why not play to their strengths when paired together?
Rice and Partey in a double pivot and Odegaard further up front, 4-2-3-1
Both are top DM’s but only so-so as B2B.
If Rice was so good getting forward, why didn’t Moyes utilize that at West Ham while they struggled for goals and in the bottom half of league for so long?
Both should be in double pivot their strengths.
No need to complicate matters as Football is still a simple game despite the reference to stats(which can be completely misleading) and the expansive use of jargon when plain English would suffice.Partey and Rice should be paired in central midfield with either Odegaard or Havertz in the AM role.
Moyes actually did. There was a period Rice and Soucek both played and interchanged btw playing 6 & 8…