Stats say Partey should be Arsenal’s DM and Rice moves forward

For weeks, we assumed Rice-Havertz-Odegaard was Arteta’s regular midfield line-up as whispers of Thomas Partey’s departure circulated. However, news of Partey staying has changed that.

Partey as the No. 6 and Rice and Odegaard as the double 8s might now form Arsenal’s strongest midfield.

With that said, the question is whether Partey and Rice can play together. Well, why not? Their statistics appear to indicate that the two can complement each other. Partey outperformed Rice in the important defensive midfielder role in terms of duels won, duel success rate, tackles won, and tackles won per minute.

The Arsenal No. 5 won 6 duels per 90 minutes, compared to Rice’s 4.6, and while the Ghanaian boasted a 58.7 percent duel success rate, the Englishman only managed 58.60 percent. In tackles, Partey managed 1.5, while Rice had 1.2 (in tackles won per 90, Partey managed 57.10, while Rice managed 48.10). Partey’s passing was also better than Rice’s, suggesting he is the one to sit at the base of midfield, linking the defence and attack.

While Partey was better than Rice on the defensive front, the former Hammer was better in other aspects of the game. He averaged 9.2 possessions per 90, whereas Partey averaged 8.2. Rice also made more interceptions, 1.7 to Partey’s 1.0.

Going by this, Partey should be DM, andRice could take over the Xhaka role and excel under the guidance of Odegaard and Partey, don’t you think?

Daniel O

