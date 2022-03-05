Stats show amazing improvement from Arsenal without Aubameyang

There are many Arsenal fans that were upset when our ex-captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out out of the squad and eventually given away to Barcelona in January.

It has been pointed out continually that Aubameyang has refound his scoring boots in La Liga, but it is also obvious now that Arsenal have also improved drastically.

We have played nine League games so far since the Gabon hitman was banished, which has resulted in 7 wins, one draw, and one last minute defeat to Champions Manchester City.

SkySports has created a chart showing the difference in the stats before and after Aubameyang….

Mikel Arteta responded to these stats and tried to explain the clear reasons for the improvement, like a better balance in the side. “I think there are many reasons attached to that,” says Arteta. “First of all, the understanding of what we want is clearer. We have a fit squad, without too many disturbances for a long period.

“That has allowed us to play a certain team more regularly and that team now has better cohesion and better understanding. Their qualities fit to make each other better.

“And then, obviously, when you get results, confidence builds up, belief builds up and the rest is a consequence of that.”

A lot of fans will say that we needed Aubameyang’s goals, but considering he only had notched up four League goals before his departure, it would seem clear that we are much better off, even without a recognised Number 9….

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins

