Stats show amazing improvement from Arsenal without Aubameyang

There are many Arsenal fans that were upset when our ex-captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was frozen out out of the squad and eventually given away to Barcelona in January.
It has been pointed out continually that Aubameyang has refound his scoring boots in La Liga, but it is also obvious now that Arsenal have also improved drastically.
We have played nine League games so far since the Gabon hitman was banished, which has resulted in 7 wins, one draw, and one last minute defeat to Champions Manchester City.
SkySports has created a chart showing the difference in the stats before and after Aubameyang….
Mikel Arteta responded to these stats and tried to explain the clear reasons for the improvement, like a better balance in the side. “I think there are many reasons attached to that,” says Arteta. “First of all, the understanding of what we want is clearer. We have a fit squad, without too many disturbances for a long period.
“That has allowed us to play a certain team more regularly and that team now has better cohesion and better understanding. Their qualities fit to make each other better.
“And then, obviously, when you get results, confidence builds up, belief builds up and the rest is a consequence of that.”
A lot of fans will say that we needed Aubameyang’s goals, but considering he only had notched up four League goals before his departure, it would seem clear that we are much better off, even without a recognised Number 9….
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Don’t think I would go so far as to say better off without a recognized number 9.
Better off without Auba, results would indicate that.
But we have struggled to score for quite a while, going back to last year.
A recognized number 9 is exactly what we need, one that produces goals. Arteta even said as much when discussing such a player in upcoming Summer’s transfer business.
Some times you have to sacrifice your queen to win a game of chess……let’s move on…
That’s because of Lacazette’s playmaking and defending abilities. Aubameyang seems to focus on scoring only and none of our CFs has Lacazette’s teamwork skills
Lacazette used to play as an attacking midfielder, similar to Kane who used to play as a holding midfielder. We need a strong pivot like them, not a one trick pony
All i really care about is our team putting the ball inside the net not who scored or his position,winning is what matters the most.
Truthfully the stats showed 90% of fans were happy Auba was frozen out as he had not scored for a long time. The stats also showed that Lacazette featured in many of our losses this season and could and probably should have been sold in Jan also and has actually done nothing in our last three wins but be bailed our by others most recently proving Pepe and Nketia are the most lethal striker pairing in the league. During this time the Stats also proved Auba can not be blamed for the loss to Liverpool to Forest or the home draw to Burnley in the horror month of January. Stats also prove if you judge managers on the first 3 games of the season Arteta is the worst manager in the league while Nuno is better than Guardiola and Klopp.
“has actually done nothing in our last three wins but be bailed our by others most recently proving Pepe and Nketia are the most lethal striker pairing in the league.”
I can remember laca winning the ball in the box to enable Gabriel to score a winner against wolves in the first game, and can forcing the winning own goal in the second…
Nketiah was effective in a brief appearance in the last game, but that doesn’t prove anything – if he can do it again tomorrow, maybe that it could be the start of something for him. I hope so, but he’s had chances in laca’s position, but has never been convincing at PL level.
I get you’re trying to make a point about stats (unsuccessfully imo but whatever)
God Burnley cant score a goal to save their life, chelsea are out there handing chances like it’s Christmas.