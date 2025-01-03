Stats show Havertz is on course to score against Brighton

Havertz has been a constant presence in Arsenal’s team, with even the return of Gabriel Jesus failing to dislodge him from the starting eleven. The German international has proven himself a dependable goalscorer, capable of delivering in a variety of situations. His knack for scoring against Brighton, in particular, has been remarkable and will undoubtedly provide Arsenal with hope ahead of the fixture.

According to Brighton’s official website, Havertz has scored in each of his last four matches against them, three of which were while wearing Arsenal colours. This impressive record demonstrates his ability to step up against this opposition, and it’s little wonder that Arsenal fans are eager to see if he can continue this trend. For whatever reason, Brighton seems to bring out the best in Havertz, who appears to come alive whenever he faces them.

With Arsenal needing every goal they can muster, Havertz’s form against the Seagulls could prove decisive. The team will be relying on a collective performance, but having a player with such a strong track record against the opposition is an undeniable boost. The Arsenal faithful will be hoping he can once again make his mark and contribute to securing the crucial three points.

While Havertz has become one of Arsenal’s most reliable players, his individual contributions are only part of the equation. As the team prepares for this key encounter, the focus will remain on delivering a strong overall performance rather than placing the burden solely on one player. Winning the game will ultimately be the priority, but the prospect of Havertz extending his goal-scoring streak against Brighton is an exciting subplot for Arsenal supporters.