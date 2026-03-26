Joan Garcia of Barcelona has recently identified David Raya as the best goalkeeper in the world at present, a claim that appears increasingly justified based on current performances. Both players are part of the Spanish national team setup, where they serve as backup options to Unai Simón, highlighting the exceptional depth Spain possesses in the goalkeeping department.

Raya’s recent achievements further strengthen his case. He has secured back-to-back Golden Glove awards and is on course to claim a third consecutive honour by the end of the current campaign. His consistency has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defensive strength this season.

Defensive Strength and Raya’s Role

Arsenal’s defensive organisation has been one of the key factors behind their success, making them one of the most difficult teams to score against. This solid structure has undoubtedly contributed to Raya’s impressive number of clean sheets. However, his individual performances should not be overlooked, as he has repeatedly produced crucial saves that have preserved results and secured victories.

His ability to command the penalty area, combined with his composure in possession, allows Arsenal to maintain control in matches. Raya’s role extends beyond traditional goalkeeping duties, as he actively contributes to the team’s overall tactical approach.

Impressive Statistics Highlight Impact

According to Football Insider, Raya’s statistics this season underline his importance to the team. In 31 league appearances, he has recorded 15 clean sheets while conceding just 22 goals. In addition, he has made 49 saves, acted as a sweeper on 30 occasions, and completed 35 high claims.

These figures demonstrate not only his reliability but also his influence in multiple aspects of play. Such consistent performances have established him as a key contributor to Arsenal’s success this term and provide strong evidence to support the claim that he is currently among the very best goalkeepers in world football.