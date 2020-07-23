Stats show that Arsenal creativity is terrible – is it time to call Mesut Ozil?

Arsenal has struggled for much of this season after they reached the final of the Europa League last season.
The Gunners spent a decent amount of money in the last summer transfer window, hoping to build on their run to the final of that competition.
However, this season has been anything but building on that after a very poor start that led to the sacking of Unai Emery.
For some fans, Mikel Arteta has made the team better, but his efforts haven’t been enough to entirely reverse Arsenal’s downturn in performance.
The Gunners suffered a fresh setback in their recent league game against Aston Villa after they lost 1-0 to Dean Smith’s side.
That loss came after they had beaten Liverpool and Manchester City in successive matches.
They failed to get a shot on target in that game and Sun Sports has just revealed a shocking stat about their season.
The report shows that the Gunners are the fifth-worst team in the Premier League in terms of chances created.
The Gunners have created just 288 chances in the Premier League this season, this is less than Watford has created with the Hornets having created 290 chances so far.
Surprisingly (or maybe not), axed Mesut Ozil has created the most chances among Arsenal’s players with 52 chances created by him.
Someone just kicked the hornet’s nest.
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
no
We have no spark in midfield, been that way since Santi’s injury and absence.
I’d love to see Grealish in our midfield, love how he plays and drives forward. Sell Torreria for the funds if need be, but Grealish can bring a spark and some directness to the midfield.
Mikel Arteta is head coach. It is up to him to select who plays or not and his career will be dependent on the results achieved, as it should be. If Ozil is not in Arteta’s plans, it’s his call.
How ironic that Ozil has created the most chances……
Sue👍😂👌
But it is all down to MA and what he sees is the solution.
At this moment in time and for whatever reason, MO doesn’t figure – but to think that MO is still the top creator and hasn’t figured in any game since the restart, is quite an eye opener.
Thanks for this Martin.
He has also created the most articles on this website!
Who?
Martin or Mesut?
Now someone has come up with chances! Next what? This man in 18 appearances has 1 goal and 2 assists? Why would this gentleman do in the last 2 or 3 games, when he did not do anything worth in 18 games this season or 54 assists in 184 Arsenal appearances? It is over for him, he should humbly accept that he cannot continue any further for a top club, but wait, are we a top club anymore?We are below Burnley! Who contributed taking us there? Ozil with his horrendous stats and no will power.
There it is ,thanks LC I was beginning to think that I would forget them stats 54 in 184 ,cheers buddy .
Leaving ozil out of the city game might be the best decision arteta will make in his arsenal career, if ozil had played that match, we would definitely lose. And speaking of creativity, the last creative midfielder we had was Carzola, Carzola made both ozil and Alexis better, ozil has not been creative for 3 years now. But just like ozziegunner said, it’s the coach decision to play him or not.
No worries we have so many creative midfielders to do the job like xhaka willock guendhouzi maitland niles …: they will come good in 2029 when we will get promotion back in to the championship and we will all have forgotten about Ozil by then
Perhaps we would top the League in terms of passes between centre backs and goalkeeper.We take so long to get into the opposition half this latest stat does not surprise me in the s!ightest.
Grandad, so would you say then, that explains why Ozil has only one goal and two assists?
After all, if the ball is continually passed backwards and sideways, that surely diminishes the opportunities for assists – not just for Ozil, but for any creative player?
Perhaps why we didn’t have one shot at goal Tuesday night as well?
I wonder what the stats for Cebs are since he joined us?
Call him back for what? Season’s over, and we lost the last cup final he played in.