Stats show that Arsenal creativity is terrible – is it time to call Mesut Ozil?

Arsenal has struggled for much of this season after they reached the final of the Europa League last season.

The Gunners spent a decent amount of money in the last summer transfer window, hoping to build on their run to the final of that competition.

However, this season has been anything but building on that after a very poor start that led to the sacking of Unai Emery.

For some fans, Mikel Arteta has made the team better, but his efforts haven’t been enough to entirely reverse Arsenal’s downturn in performance.

The Gunners suffered a fresh setback in their recent league game against Aston Villa after they lost 1-0 to Dean Smith’s side.

That loss came after they had beaten Liverpool and Manchester City in successive matches.

They failed to get a shot on target in that game and Sun Sports has just revealed a shocking stat about their season.

The report shows that the Gunners are the fifth-worst team in the Premier League in terms of chances created.

The Gunners have created just 288 chances in the Premier League this season, this is less than Watford has created with the Hornets having created 290 chances so far.

Surprisingly (or maybe not), axed Mesut Ozil has created the most chances among Arsenal’s players with 52 chances created by him.

Someone just kicked the hornet’s nest.