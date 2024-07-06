Stats show the numbers behind Saliba’s stunning performance against Portugal

William Saliba has been unstoppable for France at Euro 2024, carrying his Arsenal form onto the international stage.

Before Euro 2024, there were question marks over his ability to replicate his Arsenal form for the national team.

He had tried but failed to convince France manager Didier Deschamps over several years.

However, his manager trusted him to start at the Euros, and he has been terrific so far.

Saliba has had many impressive performances in the competition, with the latest being in their quarterfinal match against Portugal. Les Bleus have struggled to score goals, but thanks to Saliba, they have been rock-solid at the back.

TNT Sports revealed some impressive statistics from the defender’s performance against Portugal.

Saliba completed all but one of his passes with 98% accuracy, was never dribbled past, and made 4 recoveries and 8 clearances, among other contributions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been fantastic at the Euros, and seeing him play well on the international stage is great.

The defender has even more time to develop into a world-class player, and we expect him to reach that level.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…