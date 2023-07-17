Stats show why Declan Rice is now the best midfielder at Arsenal

Declan Rice moved to Arsenal as a European champion after winning the Conference League with West Ham last season, but that is not why the club signed him.

He had been on Arsenal’s radar even before leading West Ham to silverware and that victory has not eliminated his doubters.

However, a new stat has shown why he is a good signing and probably the best midfielder at Arsenal.

The Englishman is often judged harshly for not scoring enough goals, but he is an engine that makes others around him flourish.

With Martin Odegaard chipping in with the goals, Rice could be the final piece of the jigsaw at the Emirates.

The Sun reveals while he has fewer goals than Odegaard, the England international has more assists (2) than Thomas Partey (0) and Jorginho (1).

Rice has an 88% pass accuracy, which ties him at joint-best at the club with Partey, but better than Odegaard (84) and Jorginho (87.6).

The ex-West Ham man has more interceptions (63) than Partey (28), Jorginho (9) and Odegaard (6).

He is also the best at progressive carries at 315, better than Partey (250), Odegaard (186) and Jorginho (83).

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is simply a solid addition to our squad, and looking forward to what we will achieve with him in the squad is exciting.

