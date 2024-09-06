StatS shows Arteta has been the best coach Sterling has had

Raheem Sterling is set to work with Mikel Arteta for the second time in his career after joining Arsenal from Chelsea late in the transfer window. Sterling, known for his dynamic play, is expected to become a key starter for the Gunners in due time.
During this international break, Sterling has been focused on maintaining his fitness to be ready when the full squad returns. His career has experienced highs and lows, but one of his most productive periods came under Arteta’s guidance when they worked together at Manchester City. Arteta, serving as City’s assistant coach from 2016 to 2019, played a significant role in Sterling’s development.
Arteta’s departure to manage Arsenal in 2019 was met with reluctance from City, partly due to the positive impact he had on players like Sterling. Statistics reflect Sterling’s improved performance under Arteta’s tutelage. According to Arsenal Media, before working with Arteta, Sterling had 40 goals and assists in 126 games. During their time together, Sterling’s productivity surged, recording 79 goals and assists in 116 games. After Arteta left City, Sterling’s output dropped slightly, with 67 goals and assists in 137 games.
Now reunited at Arsenal, Sterling has the opportunity to once again thrive under Arteta’s coaching, as he did during their successful period at Manchester City.
This clearly shows that he enjoyed working with Arteta, which could be a good sign that they will click at Arsenal.
