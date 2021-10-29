Stats tell Arsenal the player they should be worried about in the Leicester City team

In-form Youri Tielemans is the Leicester City player that could cause problems for Arsenal the most when both clubs meet each other tomorrow, according to Adrian Clarke via the Premier League official website.

The Foxes have some of the finest players in the league and Jamie Vardy loves to score against Arsenal.

However, Tielemans has hit top form in this campaign and his stats should worry Arsenal.

Discussing the midfielder’s form on the Premier League’s website, Clarke writes: “Excellent in possession, defensively sound and capable of brilliance inside the final third, the Leicester City star will need to be watched closely by Arsenal at King Power Stadium this Saturday.

“If Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga lose their positional discipline, Tielemans is playing well enough to make the difference.

“He has created the most chances, completed the most passes in the opposition’s half and won the most duels, while only top scorer Jamie Vardy has had more shots.

“Furthermore, the 24-year-old also leads the Leicester rankings for blocks and tackles won.

“Tielemans is Leicester’s chief conductor when they are in possession in opposition territory.

“From there he consistently delivers quality end product, as shown by his three goals and two assists already in 2021/22.”

Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga have worked hard and done well together in Arsenal’s midfield so far.

However, in Tielemans, they will face an opponent who is linked with a move to several top clubs.

That said, while Tielemans will be a serious threat, we cannot focus solely on the Belgian and ignore the other impressive players in the Foxes’ team.

The likes of Patson Daka and Vardy will pose significant threats and Arsenal will need an all-around excellent team performance to earn all the points from the match.