Stats & Video: Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi stars in Marseille victory

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi returned to his absolute best for Marseille yesterday with three goal contributions as his side won 4-1 over Lorient.
The midfielder is currently on loan from the Gunners, where he will see out the season in Ligue 1, and it remains to be seen whether the club will look to make his temporary stay more permanent in the near future.
Guendouzi will not have scared off any potential suitors with his performance yesterday however, with his stats showing he was on the ball throughout as his side overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 4-1.
Mattéo Guendouzi's game by numbers vs. Lorient:
100% long ball accuracy
100% take-on success
78 touches
61 passes attempted
57 passes completed
13 ball recoveries
8 duels won
5 take-ons
3 shots
3 crosses
2 chances created
2 shots on target
2 goals
1 assist
Wow. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Z8fkJd99In
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2021
You can see the full highlights of the victory below, including both of Guendouzi’s goals.
Could Guendouzi return to north London to fight for a role in the future?
Patrick
That ship has sailed, hasn’t it?
There seems to be a option in the loan contract that allows OM to sign Matteo permanently, and for a ridiculously low price.
They might decide to not take up on it, but that would mean even worse on young Guendouzi…
What turned me off of Arteta was the way he scapegoated Guendouzi, Saliba and Torreira. Xhaka was the direct cause we didn’t beat Brighton to get into the Champions League. Arteta gave away an anarchic penalty and screwed us. Arteta though could not cope with a passionate Guendouzi, but forgave the lunatic Xhaka. Arteta also punished Saliba on a whim, poverty struck treatment. He then spent 50,000,000 on White that could have been spent better considering we had Saliba. There is a dark side to Arteta that, to me, that stops players giving their all to Arteta. Players don’t seem to want to perform for him…….or maybe he is just a lousy coach full stop. Our football is so very poor.
Xhaka gave the penalty away….sorry.
Sean Williams Guendouzi showed Yesterday just what Arsenal are missing Brilliant work rate with assists and 2 goals We need him back but Arteta threw his dummy out the pram and he does not want anybody he did not sign but he bought 2 . goalkeepers that he now wants to sell does he really know what he is doing
Arteta this..Arteta that… He is also the Antichrist.. Comparing this childish indiscipline hothead to Xhaka who was being abused and his family threatened is the height of dishonesty..but coming from you.. no surprise
Good work. But as long as Arteta is in the helm, Gouendouzi won’t come back. Arteta is slowly destroying this team
Like I said before, Matteo is hands down better than “everyone”of our current midfield players…
Part of our struggle is poor man management by Arteta; consequences of an inexperienced coach. Guendouzi, Saliba, and AMN were loaned making us a far weaker side using Elneny, Mari, and Chambers.
Gouendouzi used to give Arsenal the energy that we currently lack in the midfield. Maybe Lokonga can do that. But we lack that spark in the midfield.
I disagree 100″ with all the above posts, which are silly, immature and plain wrong.
The fanciful Idea that Arteta ia out to destroy our team, as the ludicrous KoMa claims, is so laughablY WRONG as to be ridiculous!
I applaud MA’s correct decision to banish a rotten apple from our club, as he and all wiser Gooners know how team spirit can be damaged by such types.
Guendouzi will NEVER again wear our shirt competively and I praise and applaud the wise Arteta for that mercy!