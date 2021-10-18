Stats & Video: Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi stars in Marseille victory

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi returned to his absolute best for Marseille yesterday with three goal contributions as his side won 4-1 over Lorient.

The midfielder is currently on loan from the Gunners, where he will see out the season in Ligue 1, and it remains to be seen whether the club will look to make his temporary stay more permanent in the near future.

Guendouzi will not have scared off any potential suitors with his performance yesterday however, with his stats showing he was on the ball throughout as his side overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 4-1.

Mattéo Guendouzi's game by numbers vs. Lorient: 100% long ball accuracy

100% take-on success

78 touches

61 passes attempted

57 passes completed

13 ball recoveries

8 duels won

5 take-ons

3 shots

3 crosses

2 chances created

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 assist Wow. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Z8fkJd99In — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2021

You can see the full highlights of the victory below, including both of Guendouzi’s goals.

Could Guendouzi return to north London to fight for a role in the future?

Patrick