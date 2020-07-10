Stay or Go: my verdict on every defender on Arsenal’s books now

Arsenal has struggled at the back for a long time now and this season hasn’t been different.

Mikel Arteta has made the team a better defending unit, but defenders are paid to defend and I think there are some defenders on our books now that simply cannot defend and they should be sold.

Hector Bellerin – Go

Bellerin has been one of the best full-backs in Europe at some point, and he remains one of the best in England.

However, he has struggled with injuries recently, and he may never recapture his best form. Selling him now is best because it would give us the chance to earn a good transfer fee.

Kieran Tierney – STAY

Tierney has been a breath of fresh air in the Arsenal defence even though he hasn’t played one full season for us. He is already one of our best defenders and should definitely stay.

Sokratis – GO

The Greek defender has done a good job in terms of being reliable during his time at Arsenal. But he cannot get into Mikel Arteta’s team now, I doubt he has a long term future at the Emirates.

Rob Holding – STAY

Injuries have disrupted Holding’s time at the Emirates, but when he has been fit, it is quite easy to see that the Englishman can become our defence leader. He still has a big future ahead of him.

Cedric Soares- STAY

Soares has just been given a new deal and the Portuguese full-back hasn’t exactly put a foot wrong while playing for us so far. If he remains that consistent, then we would not miss Hector Bellerin.

Shkodran Mustafi – GO

To his credit, Mustafi has become a better defender since Mikel Arteta became our new manager. But it is a little too late for him at the Emirates, and I think the best thing for all parties is for him to leave.

Calum Chambers – STAY

Chambers has been struggling to establish himself as a regular at Arsenal for years now. When Arteta became our manager, he showed his class and I think that the Englishman can blossom under the Spaniard.

Pablo Mari – STAY

Mari has just been offered a new deal to stay with us for the next four years. On the evidence of his early showings for us, he is the real deal and can be one of the core defenders for years to come.

David Luiz – GO

Unfortunately, we will have to deal with David Luiz for another season, but the Brazilian isn’t good enough for us.

Sead Kolasinac – GO

Kolasinac has never really made a name for himself at the Emirates, and now that we have Kieran Tierney, I think that it is about time for us to cash in on him this summer.

An article from Ime