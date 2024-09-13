Steph Catley shares her thoughts on facing Viv Miedema, in Arsenal v Man City Women WSL opener

On Sunday September 22nd, Arsenal Women kick off the 2024-25 WSL season with a clash against Manchester City. There’s a lot to look forward to in that match, including the fact that Vivianne Miedema will be back at the Emirates Stadium.

Many were surprised when Arsenal allowed Miedema to leave as a free agent. She went on to join Manchester City, leaving Gooners feeling disappointed and betrayed.

On WSL Match Day 1, Arsenal clashes with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Miedema, if seen fit to start that game, will be looking to remind Arsenal she’s still got it. So, how are the Gunners looking forward to Miedema playing against them?

Optus Sport questioned Arsenal & Matildas fullback, Steph Catley, about her thoughts on facing former teammate Miedema.

She admitted, “I played with Viv for a fair few years now, but it’ll be exciting to see her in a new challenge. Obviously, it’s hard to come up against her as she’s an incredible player. She’s also one of those players that’s just a generational talent who can turn the game on its head like that, so she’s definitely one to watch out for.

“But we do know her pretty well, so hopefully that’ll help us, but it’ll be good just to see her running around, having a good time, playing football.”

Well, it was always going to be wonderful to see Miedema back playing football. After struggling with injuries for the last few seasons, it is unfortunate that it is not for Arsenal but for their title rivals Manchester City.

Having observed Miedema in training, as Catley makes reference to, our Gunners should have a clear understanding of how to stop her. Arsenal just have to start this new season on a high. Last season they lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Match Day 1, at Emirates Stadium. This season, they should start off on a high, even if it means a disappointing start to life for Miedema as a Cityzen.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

