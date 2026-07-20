Stephanie crowned Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion

After more than a month of predictions, dramatic knockout ties and nerve-shredding tiebreaks, Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League has finally reached its conclusion.

Hundreds of predictions were made throughout the tournament as members of the Just Arsenal community battled their way through the group stage and knockout rounds in the hope of becoming our inaugural World Cup champion.

In the end, it was Stephanie who lifted the title after an incredibly tight final against NT Gunnerz.

The pair could not be separated after the final finished 0-0, meaning the champion had to be decided on the second tiebreak, with Stephanie emerging victorious.

A remarkable route to the title

Stephanie’s journey to becoming the Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion was anything but straightforward.

She qualified for the World Cup in 31st place with 214 points, meaning she entered the tournament as an unseeded player.

Her place in the knockout stages was only secured after progressing from her group as one of the eight best third-placed finishers.

What ultimately proved decisive, however, was Stephanie’s remarkable ability to predict exact scores.

She won her Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final on tiebreaks, demonstrating incredible consistency when the margins between victory and defeat were at their smallest.

Thank you for taking part

Dan Smith thanked everyone who took part in the competition over the past month and congratulated Stephanie on her achievement.

“I want to thank everyone for taking part for over a month now.

Congratulations to Stephanie for becoming the Just Arsenal World Champion. I will contact you near the start of the season and sort you out with a prize.”

With the World Cup now over, attention turns back to the domestic campaign, and Dan hopes as many players as possible will return for next season’s competition.

“Again, thank you, everyone, for playing, and I hope you join us for the domestic season. If you have any friends or family who want to play, let me know.

We don’t have a World Cup or Euros to qualify for next season, so any ideas are welcome.”

From everyone at Just Arsenal, congratulations once again to Stephanie on becoming our 2026 World Cup Predictions League champion, and thank you to every reader who made the competition such an enjoyable part of this summer’s tournament.

And well done Dan! Thank you for all your time and effort in managing the competition.

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