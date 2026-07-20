Stephanie crowned Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion

After more than a month of predictions, dramatic knockout ties and nerve-shredding tiebreaks, Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League has finally reached its conclusion.
Hundreds of predictions were made throughout the tournament as members of the Just Arsenal community battled their way through the group stage and knockout rounds in the hope of becoming our inaugural World Cup champion.
In the end, it was Stephanie who lifted the title after an incredibly tight final against NT Gunnerz.
The pair could not be separated after the final finished 0-0, meaning the champion had to be decided on the second tiebreak, with Stephanie emerging victorious.
A remarkable route to the title
Stephanie’s journey to becoming the Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion was anything but straightforward.
She qualified for the World Cup in 31st place with 214 points, meaning she entered the tournament as an unseeded player.
Her place in the knockout stages was only secured after progressing from her group as one of the eight best third-placed finishers.
What ultimately proved decisive, however, was Stephanie’s remarkable ability to predict exact scores.
She won her Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final on tiebreaks, demonstrating incredible consistency when the margins between victory and defeat were at their smallest.
Thank you for taking part
Dan Smith thanked everyone who took part in the competition over the past month and congratulated Stephanie on her achievement.
“I want to thank everyone for taking part for over a month now.
Congratulations to Stephanie for becoming the Just Arsenal World Champion. I will contact you near the start of the season and sort you out with a prize.”
With the World Cup now over, attention turns back to the domestic campaign, and Dan hopes as many players as possible will return for next season’s competition.
“Again, thank you, everyone, for playing, and I hope you join us for the domestic season. If you have any friends or family who want to play, let me know.
We don’t have a World Cup or Euros to qualify for next season, so any ideas are welcome.”
From everyone at Just Arsenal, congratulations once again to Stephanie on becoming our 2026 World Cup Predictions League champion, and thank you to every reader who made the competition such an enjoyable part of this summer’s tournament.
And well done Dan! Thank you for all your time and effort in managing the competition.
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OMG! That’s so cool
Thanks for the lovely article and thanks Dan for as usual creating these predictions league
Loads of fun
Love to NT_Gunnerz too
congratulations Steph
what a lovely memory you will always have from this World Cup
I remember when you first joined in predictions with us and know this will mean allot to you
Thanks Dan. I really appreciate you creating these fun prediction leagues. Yes nice World Cup. England won last game with 6 goals, Saka scored a hat-trick, Merino scored goals and part of Spain World Cup winners along with Raya and Zubimendi
Many congrats Stephanie, very pleased for you.
Congrats Stephanie!
You performed incredibly well.
Congratulations Stephanie. To know You’re champion for the next 4 years is a good feel
Congratulation Stephanie
At least i can say beaten by the eventual champion.
Congratulations Stephanie and thanks Dan for all your patience, effort and time.
Thanks Edward
I personally don’t play in the prediction leagues, but I do enjoy reading poster’s predictions.
Congratulations Stephanie on winning.
Commiserations NT-Gunnerz.
And hats off to you Dan, for giving up so much of you’re time to give people some fun in their lives.
Thanks Derek
Congrats Stephanie! Well done everyone of you who took part. How did she fare in the domestic league? Is it back to back?
Thanks Ambachew
I just recommend the prize be given by a happy Arsenal/Spain man from the squad not excluding Arteta himself.
Ambachew,
Stephanie finished in 31st place with 214 points.
DEREK,
Leapfrogging 30 is unprecedented. She’ll be heavily marked like a deadly striker in the new predictions league. Inevitably under the spotlight.
Well done Stephanie 🫡
Sorry Dan missed you out for the recognition you deserve for the hard work you have done on this comp from the very first day years ago .
Must be an absolute Fcking Nightmare 👍
Cheers 🙂
Congrats Stephaine!!
A heartfelt NT_gunnerz !!
Big ups Dan Smith
good vibes all round, let’s keep it going!
Thanks 🙂
Congratulations Stephanie and big thanks to Dan for setting up what was a fun tournament while it lasted for me, my woeful predictions eventually caught up to me, I was no match for the big fish! 😀
Thanks 🙂
Congratulations too Stephanie and everyone connected to Just Arsenal. It’s been fun.
Just picked up on your success Stephanie
Well done you!
Congrats Stephanie, looking forward to the New premier League
And thanks Dan for the efforts you put through, it’s not an easy task doing all this for free!
Congratulations to you Stephanie for your resolute effort,you deserve it…It should’ve been me as the World champion right now if not for some late goals that cost me points.
Congratulations Stephanie, love the fact that you came as an unseeded to become the champion.
Ladi,
That was Stephanie’s plan all along, they underestimated her lol.