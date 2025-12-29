Stephen Warnock urges Liverpool to sign Arsenal man

Jurrien Timber has emerged as one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, with the Dutch defender delivering a series of impressive displays that have made it difficult for Ben White to secure regular game time. His influence on the pitch has been clear, and Arsenal’s overall progress has been supported by the consistently high level of performances he has produced.

Timber’s quality has been evident across the campaign, and his impact has underlined why he is viewed so highly within the squad. His ability to contribute reliably has strengthened Arsenal in key moments, and it is widely accepted that any Premier League side would benefit from having a player of his calibre available. The club see him as an ideal fit for their long term plans, and there have already been discussions around the possibility of him being rewarded with a new contract.

Growing admiration for Timber’s qualities

The defender’s form has not gone unnoticed beyond north London. Timber is regarded as a fantastic player whose attributes would enhance many top sides. Despite Liverpool already possessing strong defensive options, suggestions have been made that Timber would still command a starting place if he were part of their squad.

His versatility, composure and effectiveness in individual situations have been repeatedly highlighted as key strengths. These qualities have helped Arsenal maintain momentum this season, and they continue to shape his reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the league.

Liverpool links and expert opinion

Former player Stephen Warnock has identified Timber as someone who could elevate Liverpool’s current squad. As quoted by the Metro, Warnock said, “In an ideal world, I would bring in Jurrien Timber (to Liverpool), but I don’t think Arsenal would allow that. I think he is the best right back in the league.

“I think he is brilliant. Someone of that quality who is good in 1v1 situations. Since his ACL injury he has shown his robustness to come back.”

Warnock’s comments underline the level of respect Timber has earned through his performances. While Arsenal are understandably reluctant to consider losing such an important player, the praise reflects just how highly Timber is rated across the Premier League.